Greg A. Lapointe Sells 1,454 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

South State stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

