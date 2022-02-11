Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on the stock.

Shares of GFM opened at GBX 87 ($1.18) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.61. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a market capitalization of £151.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

