Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.30) target price on the stock.
Shares of GFM opened at GBX 87 ($1.18) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.61. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31). The company has a market capitalization of £151.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Griffin Mining
