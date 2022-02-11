GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in MRC Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 189.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 296,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 138,744 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 13.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 241.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of MRC opened at $7.79 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

