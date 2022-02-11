GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $196,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,597,000 after buying an additional 967,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

