GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

