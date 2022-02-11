GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $611,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 157.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,227 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 222,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after acquiring an additional 109,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $158.81 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.70 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

