GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $620,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

