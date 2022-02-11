Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 37,629 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 2.67% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $24,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

