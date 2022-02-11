Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,962,008,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

