Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $33.64 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $174.09 and a one year high of $257.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

