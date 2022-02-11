Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 17,125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $20,729,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $215.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.60 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

