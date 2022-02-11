Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,319 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,752,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

