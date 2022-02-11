Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 18,152 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $29,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,578,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
PSA opened at $359.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.15. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $226.54 and a 1 year high of $377.36.
In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
