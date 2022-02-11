Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,076,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $396.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

