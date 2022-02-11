Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,634. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

