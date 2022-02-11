Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 3.3%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.
Haier Smart Home Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haier Smart Home (HRSHF)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.