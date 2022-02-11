Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 3.3%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Haier Smart Home Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.