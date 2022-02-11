Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.54

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.54 and last traded at $79.99, with a volume of 10851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

