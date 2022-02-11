Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($235.63) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($218.39) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €198.00 ($227.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($189.66) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC set a €184.00 ($211.49) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($172.41) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €183.19 ($210.57).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €170.90 ($196.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €159.81. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($108.91) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($133.76).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

