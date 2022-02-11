Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.40

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.40 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.89 ($0.42). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 30.89 ($0.42), with a volume of 60,015 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.35.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

