HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $649.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

