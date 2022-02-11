HC Wainwright Trims Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Target Price to $12.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
