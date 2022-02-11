H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

HEES traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 9,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

