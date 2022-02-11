Head to Head Analysis: DigiPath (DIGP) versus Its Competitors

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DigiPath to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s peers have a beta of 1.91, indicating that their average share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DigiPath and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.98% -15.90% -5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DigiPath and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 170 690 984 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 33.76%. Given DigiPath’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DigiPath and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -3.29 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.66

DigiPath’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DigiPath peers beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

