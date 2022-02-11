Head-To-Head Analysis: New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Relic and Braze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10% Braze N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Relic and Braze, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Braze 0 0 11 0 3.00

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $109.88, suggesting a potential upside of 43.51%. Braze has a consensus target price of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.81%. Given New Relic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe New Relic is more favorable than Braze.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Relic and Braze’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $667.65 million 7.50 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -19.43 Braze $96.36 million 61.70 N/A N/A N/A

Braze has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Relic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Braze shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Braze beats New Relic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Braze

Braze Inc. provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. It operates principally in Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore and Tokyo. Braze Inc. is headquartered in New York.

