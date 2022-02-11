Head-To-Head Comparison: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) versus BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 5 4 0 2.44

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.65 $2.48 million $1.05 14.00 BankUnited $1.09 billion 3.56 $414.98 million $4.52 9.65

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankUnited has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A BankUnited 37.95% 13.43% 1.17%

Summary

BankUnited beats Ottawa Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

