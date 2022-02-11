Head-To-Head Comparison: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) vs. Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95% Blackhawk Bancorp 22.38% N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.31 $23.70 million $1.03 9.14 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.62 $13.62 million $4.47 7.75

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Western New England Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

