Head to Head Contrast: Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alvopetro Energy and Woodside Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Woodside Petroleum has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.28% 8.63% Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Woodside Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 10.97 $5.71 million $0.18 20.02 Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 5.10 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A

Alvopetro Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woodside Petroleum.

Dividends

Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

