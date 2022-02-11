Head-To-Head Contrast: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Optibase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Optibase $14.87 million 4.44 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.65

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Optibase.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Optibase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

