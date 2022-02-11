Head-To-Head Contrast: Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) & FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnichannel Acquisition and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 0 1 0 3.00

FedNat has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 363.58%. Given FedNat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A FedNat -48.34% -103.41% -8.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A FedNat $432.23 million 0.06 -$78.16 million ($8.06) -0.19

Omnichannel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FedNat.

Summary

Omnichannel Acquisition beats FedNat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co. engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.