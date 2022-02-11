Head-To-Head Contrast: Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) & FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnichannel Acquisition and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Omnichannel Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|FedNat
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Omnichannel Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FedNat
|-48.34%
|-103.41%
|-8.17%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Omnichannel Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.88 million
|N/A
|N/A
|FedNat
|$432.23 million
|0.06
|-$78.16 million
|($8.06)
|-0.19
Omnichannel Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FedNat.
Summary
Omnichannel Acquisition beats FedNat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile
Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Co. engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.