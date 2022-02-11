Head-To-Head Review: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) vs. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Loyalty Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 1.10 $801.00 million $16.02 4.51 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.86 N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Loyalty Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alliance Data Systems and Loyalty Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 4 8 0 2.67 Loyalty Ventures 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $117.64, indicating a potential upside of 62.82%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Loyalty Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

