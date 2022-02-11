Head to Head Survey: Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 0.98 $4.36 million N/A N/A Yandex $2.96 billion 6.11 $345.30 million ($0.39) -130.71

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60% Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outbrain and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yandex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Outbrain currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $83.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Outbrain.

Summary

Yandex beats Outbrain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

