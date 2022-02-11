Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 46.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,352 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of HCCCU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

