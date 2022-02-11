Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.740 EPS.

PEAK opened at $32.17 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

