Heather G. Sirdashney Sells 11,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
