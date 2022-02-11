Heather G. Sirdashney Sells 11,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

