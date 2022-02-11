Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLDCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henderson Land Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

