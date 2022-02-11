HEROcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69,525.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and $69,525.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00103304 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

