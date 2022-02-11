HEROcoin Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $69,525.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

