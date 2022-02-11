Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$20.50 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
TSE HRX opened at C$17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.92. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$14.95 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$642.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.46.
About Héroux-Devtek
HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
