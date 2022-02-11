Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$20.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

TSE HRX opened at C$17.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.92. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$14.95 and a twelve month high of C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$642.29 million and a PE ratio of 20.46.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.