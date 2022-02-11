Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $90.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.95 million and the highest is $106.42 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $292.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $308.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.22 million, with estimates ranging from $392.15 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $380.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

