Hertz Network Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $448,740.53 and approximately $54,386.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

