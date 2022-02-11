Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $124.54

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.54 and last traded at $125.39, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

Get Heska alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.