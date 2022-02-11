Highside Global Management LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Highside Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 6.8% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $29.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,658.15. 11,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,470. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,373.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,348.49.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

