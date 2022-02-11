HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.