HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 362.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 127,453 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 60.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $22,118,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

