HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

