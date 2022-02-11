HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $325.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.99. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.42 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

