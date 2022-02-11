Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-$3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.86. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.760-$3.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

