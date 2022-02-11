HoDooi One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.