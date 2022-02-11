Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 202,936 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

