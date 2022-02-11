Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.33). Approximately 730,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 926,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.27).

BOWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 325 ($4.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($4.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.21. The firm has a market cap of £419.09 million and a PE ratio of 247.00.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.19), for a total transaction of £376,995.84 ($509,798.30).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

